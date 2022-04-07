Siala announces debut EP ‘Drowned Surface’, drops new single ‘Bleeding/Focus’

Northern NSW singer-songwriter Siala has announced the release of her debut EP, ‘Drowned Surface’, releasing another taste in new single ‘Bleeding/Focus’.

A blended track of dark electronica (in ‘Bleeding’) and an idiosyncratic thwack of R&B (in ‘Focus’), Siala said in a press release that the song is about “allowing pain to be present but also being aware of yourself, how you affect others and how they affect you, even if you love them”.

A video for ‘Bleeding/Focus’ accompanies the song. Siala centralises her performance in the multifaceted visual, singing directly to the camera against a deep purple backdrop, delivering varied emotional stances to the song’s gentle pulse. Midway, the tone changes, with a bright blue canvas upholding Siala’s more jaded delivery.

Check it out below:

Siala’s new EP is slated for release on April 21, and sees her collaborate once again with Brisbane rapper Nerve who, as with Siala’s previous singles, took on production and engineering duties.

To celebrate the release of ‘Drowned Surface’, Siala will head out on a national tour later this month – sprawling into May and June – for a total of five shows. Find all dates below, with tickets on sale here.

The release of ‘Bleeding/Focus’ today marks the second official single from Siala, following February’s ‘Blackout’. On that release, Siala aimed to raise awareness around domestic violence, having witnessed her mother become a victim in her teens.

Back in 2020, the then-19-year-old dropped her debut track, a cover of Crystal Waters’ ‘Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)’. Siala enlisted Olympia Henshaw (aka Mookhi) to help rework the ’90s track, adding a verse that spoke to her personal experiences with homelessness.

Siala’s 2022 tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 30 – Brisbane, Brightside Car Park

MAY

Sunday 1 – Noosa, Villa

Friday 20 – Melbourne, Yah Yahs

JUNE

Friday 3 – Sydney, Vic On The Park

Thursday 23 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge