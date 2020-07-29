Siberian Tiger announce debut EP ‘First Dance’, share single ‘Call On Me’

Bree Tranter of The Middle East and Chris Panousakis, known as Timberwolf, have debuted a new project together under the moniker Siberian Tiger.

Their debut EP, ‘First Dance’, will be released on August 14. The first official single from the record, the Bill Withers-inspired ‘Call On Me’, is out now. Watch the music video below, where the pair perform at a sweet senior’s dance.

Tranter explained the clip was filmed at the Henley Sailing Club, up the road from their home together.

“We always saw lights upstairs on a Friday night and wondered what goes on there. We looked them up online and saw these beautiful photos of the ‘Southern-Cross Tango’ dancers that danced every Friday at the club. We thought that would be such a beautiful idea for a music clip, friends swaying together by the sea side,” she said.

Tranter continued, adding that ‘Call On Me’ is “a song about friendship and calling on your friend in need”.

“We feel dancing is such a beautiful depiction of this.”

Siberian Tiger released their debut single, ‘Plane Spotting’, in 2019, and covered Gillian Welch’s classic ‘Everything is Free’ on Remote Control’s ‘Bloom and Simmer’ compilation shared earlier this year.

Tranter and Panousakis of late have played in Matt Corby’s touring band together, while splitting time between their own projects.

The tracklist of Siberian Tiger’s ‘First Dance’ is:

1. ‘Ivy’

2. ‘Call On Me’

3. ‘Water The Plants’

4. ‘Been & Gone’

5. ‘Little Pill’

6. ‘Plane Spotting’