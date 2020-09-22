Siberian Tiger share live performance of ‘Water The Plants’

Adelaide duo Siberian Tiger have shared an intimate live performance of their track, ‘Water The Plants’, taken from their debut EP ‘First Dance’.

The band is comprised of Bree Tranter of The Middle East and Chris Panousakis, who performs solo under the moniker of Timberwolf, as well as being Matt Corby‘s touring guitarist.

The performance was captured at the duo’s home studio, located on a beach in South Australia. It was shot and edited by CW Creative Productions.

Watch it below:

To coincide with the video, Siberian Tiger have also announced the studio version of ‘Water The Plants’ will feature on Adelaide’s Part Time Records’ new extension, PTR Singles Club.

The new initiative consists of three split 7″ vinyl singles which will be gradually released over the remainder of 2020. ‘Water The Plants’ will be bound with Tiles’ (Matt Schultz and Kate Pomery) ‘Fomo’ as part of PTR Singles Club’s first drop.

Each volume will be limited to 150 hand-numbered copies, and feature illustrated sleeve artwork by Luku Art. More information on the two other releases will be made available at a later date.

Part Time Records is co-owned by Emma Coyle and Joel Byrne. In a statement, Coyle said they thought the two tracks would make a “perfect complement” for each other.

“Joel and I were already aware of Katie and Matt’s other musical projects having seen them play many times around town – but when we first heard Tiles we were both struck with nineties nostalgia,” Coyle said.

“We felt their aesthetic would be a perfect complement for ‘Water The Plants’, one of the tracks from Siberian Tiger’s debut EP that we wanted to give a physical release.”

The project was made possible through funding from South Australia’s Music Development Office. More information on PTR Singles Club can be found here.

Siberian Tiger released their debut EP, ‘First Dance’, on August 14. They first debuted as a band earlier in July, alongside a music video for their first single ‘Call On Me’.