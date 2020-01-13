News Music News

Copy of ‘The Sick Bag Song’ signed by Nick Cave raises $10,000 for Australian bushfire relief

It was sold alongside one of Cave’s signature suits

Sofiana Ramli
Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

A signed copy of Nick Cave’s book, The Sick Bag Song, and one of the musician’s signature suit, were sold for a grand total of $10,000 in an online auction for bushfire relief.

The singer’s items were bought by children’s author Andy Griffiths this past weekend in #AuthorsForFireys, a Twitter auction set up by Australian authors to support the Victorian Country Fire Authority. Cave’s donation was submitted through Aussie novelist Kirsten Krauth.

Cave’s donation came shortly after he and Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis donated $500,000 to Australian bushfire relief last week.

“I’ve always admired and been inspired by the art & humour of Nick Cave and his—and Warren Ellis’ 500K donation to fire relief only increases my regard,” Griffiths tweeted. “The skeleton in my studio has no clothes — the suit will definitely suit its style.

 

Griffiths himself also auctioned off some of his books during #AuthorsForFireys. A signed set of his Treehouse children’s books was sold at $1,050.

#AuthorsForFireys was launched by young adult writers Emily Gale and Nova Weetman on January 5. The fundraiser, which ran until Saturday (January 11), encouraged local writers to donate their works and personal possessions online for bushfire relief.

Other items that were sold during the week-long auction include limited-edition copies of Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, a signed copy of Yellow Notebook by Helen Garner, and a free dinner with Benjamin Law. The auction’s final figures will be announced later this week, Gale said.

