Sick Of It All file lawsuit over Mobb Deep’s collaboration with Supreme

Sick Of It All have filed a lawsuit against Mobb Deep over their recent collaboration with Supreme, which allegedly infringes on their trademark logo.

The issue relates to the New York hardcore band’s logo, the “Alleyway Crew Dragon”, which the members introduced in 1987 – a year after they formed – and have used in their recordings, merchandise, and advertisements in the time since.

Filed last Wednesday (October 11), the lawsuit names Mobb Deep’s Havoc (Kejuan Muchita), the estate of the late rapper Prodigy (Albert Johnson), and Supreme’s owner Chapter 4 Corp as defendants.

This comes as streetwear brand Supreme released a collaboration with hip-hop duo Mobb Deep this past summer, which included items featuring the dragon logo on shirts, hats, and other apparel.

According to a report by Stereogum, the documents say that the “cases arise out of Defendants’ improper and illegal use of a nearly identical logo mark to Plaintiff’s inherently distinctive, incontestable and famous logo”.

“Immediately prior to the institution of this lawsuit, plaintiff demanded that defendants cease use of their infringing logo and provide an accounting to plaintiff of sales of the infringing goods,” it reads. “Defendants refused to comply with those demands.”

As reported by Pitchfork, the suit asks the court to prevent the defendants from using the logo “or any other mark or marks confusingly similar thereto,” as well as a full accounting of revenue generated from using the logo, any products with the logo for destruction and cease of online use, compensatory damages and attorney’s fees. Summons were issued to defendants last week and they have been given 21 days to respond to the suit.

Supreme, Havoc and Prodigy’s estate have not yet issued responses regarding the filing.

This isn’t the first time that Sick Of It All have called out Mobb Deep for allegedly copying their logo. Back in 2003, the band received a cease and desist letter when they used the logo in packaging for their ‘Free Agents: The Murda’ mixtape.

The letter also requested receipt of any items using the logo and a full accounting of any sales. However, a review of United States Patent and Trademark Office records showed that the logo was first registered by Bush Baby Zamagate, Inc. in 2004 and later renewed in 2013.

In an interview with Prodigy back in 2011, the rapper discussed his tattoo that draws similarities to the “Alleyway Crew Dragon” – explaining that he originally got the design because he saw it on the wall of the tattoo studio and that it was unrelated to SOIA. “We wanted to turn it into the logo for Mobb Deep,” he said.

Supreme first joined forces with Mobb Deep in 2011, when they collaborated to release a portrait T-shirt. They later teamed up in 2018 and again in 2021. Prodigy died in 2017 at 42 after choking while undergoing treatment for sickle cell anaemia.