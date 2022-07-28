Sid Wilson’s old mask turned into animatronic puppet that sings Slipknot songs on stage

Slipknot‘s turntablist has turned his old band mask into an animatronic puppet that sings on stage – watch footage below.

Sid Wilson, who now sports a cyborg mask as well as robotic hands for the band’s new chapter, has taken the fleshy mask from the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ era and repurposed it to sing (and scream) along to Slipknot’s tunes.

According to singer Corey Taylor, Wilson’s work was kept under wraps – even to the rest of the band. “His whole thing… I’m just like, ‘What the fuck is happening?’ It’s incredible. He didn’t show us until [we made] the videos,” Taylor told Kerrang! in a recent interview.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but you’ve gotta ask him about the journey it took to get that fucking mask together,” Taylor continued, “because he’ll talk to you about it for a good 20 minutes… It’s a fucking horror story!

“Anybody who’s been waiting on new shit to show up on a deadline will understand the panic that Sid Wilson was going through. I listen to it and cackle, because it’s one of those moments where you know what adrenaline tastes like.”

Watch footage of Wilson’s mask mouthing along to ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ below.

Meanwhile, in the same interview Taylor discussed his mindset while writing the band’s upcoming album ‘The End, So Far’.

He also talked about the band’s previous record ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ and their latest single, ‘The Dying Song’.

The frontman referred to the band’s sixth album as a “palette” cleanser before sharing that writing their seventh “felt almost like a reset”.

“I could get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say,” he continued.

Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.