Sidney Myer Music Bowl and other Melbourne venues to host concerts as part of ‘vaccinated economy trials’

Sidney Myer Music Bowl and a number of smaller Melbourne venues are gearing up to welcome punters back to shows as part of Victoria’s ‘vaccinated economy trials’.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced over the weekend that a concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl will be taking place on October 30. It’s predicted the state will hit its 70 per cent fully vaccinated target by then, with lockdown set to end and restrictions to ease.

Details on who will be performing at the event and the number of tickets available are yet to be revealed, but it will only be open to fully vaccinated punters.

A series of events will be held across Victoria as part of the Vaccinated Economy trials, including a concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Watch this space, more details to come! 🎶 @VicGovAu https://t.co/K6CBDbGuGh pic.twitter.com/BlG0StwGFT — ArtsCentreMelb (@artscentremelb) October 10, 2021

Speaking of the event, Andrews said, “I can’t provide a precise number of patrons allowed, but there is plenty more to be done there. As part of the mature vaccinated economy trials, there’ll be several thousand double-vaccinated [people] who can attend that live music event.

“That’s incredibly important for them and for the live music scene. We are the live music capital of our nation that has had it very tough. We have been there to support them all the way through, but they want to get out and perform and do what they do best. That’s two entertain and inspire, to question all of us, to be that incredibly soulful part of our city and state. That’s October 30.”

Other smaller gigs are also set to return around the same time, subject to individual venue COVID-safe plans and the discretion of the Victorian Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton.

The events will be used to test Victoria’s reopening settings and inform how the state proceeds with further easing of restrictions once the 80 per cent fully vaccinated target is reached, which is predicted to be around November 5.

Andrews also announced $15million in funding for creative industry workers and organisations, writing on social media: “This funding will make sure festivals, performing arts and more can continue to operate and employ workers as restrictions are eased in the next few weeks when we hit our double dose vaccination targets.”

Melbourne has been in its sixth lockdown since August this year. At the time of writing, 85.53 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have had their first vaccine dose and 58.62 per cent have had both jabs.

Last month, Andrews revealed in the state’s roadmap out of lockdown that once the 80 per cent double vaccinated target was reached, indoor music venues would be able to host up to 150 fully vaccinated patrons, subject to one person per four square metres. Outdoor venues will be able to host 50 per cent of people standing, or 25 per cent of 5,000 people if seated.