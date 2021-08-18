Sigrid previews “clubby” new single ‘Burning Bridges’, arriving next week

Sigrid has announced her next single ‘Burning Bridges’ – you can listen to a snippet below.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter will release the follow-up to ‘Mirror’ next Wednesday (August 25) as she continues to preview her upcoming second album.

Taking to social media today (August 18), Sigrid shared the official cover art for ‘Burning Bridges’ and detailed the track’s inception, revealing that it’s “a mix between rock and scandi-pop”.

“[It’s] about that moment when you know you have to let go,” she explained, “and when you are listening to the song, I’m cool with it being anything you want it to be.”

She added: “I’ve also found out it’s a great song for running in the woods, or walking to a meeting you’re a bit nervous for, or power walking down the street – it’s just a really sick song and I’m so proud of it.”

Sigrid went on to say that ‘Burning Bridges’ was “literally made for massive festival stages”, with the singer scheduled to perform at Reading & Leeds 2021 later this month.

Featuring “clubby synth” and “iiiintense bass”, the single can be previewed below (via TikTok).

Released back in May, ‘Mirror’ marked Sigrid’s first new material since her acclaimed debut album ‘Sucker Punch’ (2019). Speaking to NME for a Big Read interview this month, the singer spoke of the comeback track’s message: “Just love yourself – just have fun with it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she talked about the need to ensure that festival line-ups are as equal in terms of gender splits as possible, saying “everyone needs to be held accountable”.

Sigrid performs at Reading Festival on Saturday, August 28 and Leeds Festival on Sunday, August 29 on the Main Stage East.