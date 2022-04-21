Listen to Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon’s new collaboration, ‘Bad Life’

Sigrid and Bring Me The Horizon have released a new collaboration together – listen to ‘Bad Life’ below.

Sigrid had teased the collaboration on TikTok last week (April 14), sharing a behind the scenes montage between BMTH frontman Oli Sykes and herself. The video was set to an audio clip of the forthcoming single, with the lyrics “It’s just a bad day/ Not a bad life” sung by the pair. It’s the first time the hardcore outfit have collaborated with the Norwegian singer-songwriter.

Speaking about the track, Sigrid said: “I’m so excited about ‘Bad Life’ being out in the world with the Bring Me boys! We’re really proud of this one, and we hope it can bring some comfort.

“It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song. And filming the video was an amazing and crazy experience in itself!”

Sigrid added of the track: “It tells the story of when things are rough and it can feel like you’re never going to stop feeling sad.”



Sykes added: “Jordan and myself wrote this song in lockdown, remotely. We loved the message but it wasn’t really fitting with the brief of the record we are currently creating.

“When we found out Sigrid was a fan we felt like it was the perfect fit for her, although initially I was reluctant as I felt like it was such a special record. Then Sigrid asked if I’d duet with her on the track and that sealed the deal!”

A statement about the collaboration explained more about how the collaboration came about. “After a chance meeting with UK rock band Bring Me The Horizon backstage [At Reading & Leeds Fesitval], they realised they were both fans of each other’s music,” the statement read. “This led to vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish sending a demo, they all got in the studio to lay down lyrics, and the tear-stained rock ballad ‘Bad Life’ was born.”

Speaking about the video to accompany the track, director Raja Verdi added: “The concept for this one shot film was to lean into the themes of having to get through the bad to eventually reach the other side – life can certainly feel like a rollercoaster sometimes.”



The song marks the latest in a strong of collaborations released by BMTH. Earlier this month, the band featured on the Masked Wolf single ‘Fallout’ , while March marked another team up with Machine Gun Kelly with the release of ‘maybe’

In other Sigrid news, the singer announced in March the forthcoming release of a new album, ‘How To Let Go’.

Set to drop on May 6, the second studio effort serves as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sucker Punch’. From it, the artist has shared the singles ‘It Gets Dark’, ‘Burning Bridges’ and ‘Mirror’.