Sigur Rós’ Jónsi details new solo album ‘Shiver’, featuring Robyn and Liz Fraser

He's also shared a new single called 'Swill'

By Will Richards
Jonsi
Jónsi. Credit: Barnaby Roper

Sigur Rós‘ frontman Jónsi has announced details of his first solo album in a decade.

‘Shiver’ will come out on October 2 via Krunk, and is set to feature Robyn, Liz Fraser and PC Music’s A.G. Cook.

Earlier this year, Jónsi shared the first preview of the album, an A.G. Cook-produced new single called ‘Exhale’, his first solo music in ten years, and began to tease the follow-up to his acclaimed 2010 solo debut ‘Go’.

Now, he’s announced full details of the new album and shared a video for its next single, ‘Swill’, which you can watch below.

Jónsi’s most recent solo release came back in 2018 in the form of a collection of demos and rarities called ‘Frakkur’, while he toured with regular collaborator Alex Somers last year to celebrate ten years of their acclaimed joint album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’.

A four-star NME review of ‘Frakkur’ described the record as “a treasure trove for true fans, a secret history as enigmatic and beguiling as the man himself”.

“That’s the beauty of this trilogy,” the review continued. “These 25 instrumentals make for curious footnotes, as well as a wonderful mood piece.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Shiver’ below.

Jonsi

01 Exhale
02 Shiver
03 Cannibal (with Liz Fraser)
04 Wildeye
05 Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom
06 Kórall
07 Salt Licorice (with Robyn)
08 Hold
09 Swill
10 Grenade
11 Beautiful Boy

