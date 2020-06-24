Sigur Rós‘ frontman Jónsi has announced details of his first solo album in a decade.

‘Shiver’ will come out on October 2 via Krunk, and is set to feature Robyn, Liz Fraser and PC Music’s A.G. Cook.

Earlier this year, Jónsi shared the first preview of the album, an A.G. Cook-produced new single called ‘Exhale’, his first solo music in ten years, and began to tease the follow-up to his acclaimed 2010 solo debut ‘Go’.

Advertisement

Now, he’s announced full details of the new album and shared a video for its next single, ‘Swill’, which you can watch below.

Jónsi’s most recent solo release came back in 2018 in the form of a collection of demos and rarities called ‘Frakkur’, while he toured with regular collaborator Alex Somers last year to celebrate ten years of their acclaimed joint album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’.

A four-star NME review of ‘Frakkur’ described the record as “a treasure trove for true fans, a secret history as enigmatic and beguiling as the man himself”.

“That’s the beauty of this trilogy,” the review continued. “These 25 instrumentals make for curious footnotes, as well as a wonderful mood piece.”

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Shiver’ below.

Advertisement

01 Exhale

02 Shiver

03 Cannibal (with Liz Fraser)

04 Wildeye

05 Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom

06 Kórall

07 Salt Licorice (with Robyn)

08 Hold

09 Swill

10 Grenade

11 Beautiful Boy