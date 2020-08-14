Sigur Rós’ Jónsi shares stirring new single ‘Cannibal’ with Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi has shared the video for his new single ‘Cannibal’, featuring Cocteau Twins‘ legend Elizabeth Fraser.

Following on from recent singles ‘Exhale‘ and ‘Swill‘, this is the latest taster of the Icelandic artists’ new solo album ‘Shiver‘. With Frazer guesting on vocals, new track ‘Cannibal’ comes with a stirring and emotive video directed by Jónsi and Giovanni Ribisi.

“When Sigur Rós was starting, we were always compared to Cocteau Twins and I really didn’t like that,” Jónsi says. “I hated being compared to anybody. Then I got really into Cocteau Twins like two or three years ago. They’re so good. I understood the comparison then.”

‘Shiver’ is set for release on October 2 via Krunk, and will also feature Robyn and PC Music’s A.G. Cook.

This is the first full studio follow-up to Jónsi’s acclaimed 2010 solo debut ‘Go’, and his first release since 2018’s collection of demos and rarities, ‘Frakkur’. He also toured with regular collaborator Alex Somers last year to celebrate ten years of their acclaimed joint album ‘Riceboy Sleeps’.

Meanwhile, Sigur Rós have announced their very own line of CBD tinctures. They will release two brands, SLEEP and WAKE – with SLEEP is meant to help you “drift off into the ethereal,” while WAKE will “help you start your day feeling alive”.