Silent Jay shares Craig David remix album ‘777’ for charity

Melbourne rapper-producer Silent Jay has shared a new remix collection of Craig David songs, entitled ‘777’.

‘777’ chipmunks and chops up seven tracks from David’s hit 2001 debut ‘Born To Do It’, including singles ‘Follow Me’, ‘Rewind’ and ‘7 Days’. The album cover is branded with Silent Jay’s alternate moniker, Nap King Cole.

The record’s title refers to the number of tracks, the price, and the fact that it will only be available for the next seven days. It was released in time for Bandcamp’s revenue waiver, which runs until 5pm AEST today (July 4).

The purpose of the release is to raise funds and awareness of suppressive new laws in The Philippines which will reportedly classify protesters, online activists and communists as terrorists. Purchase and stream it below:

<a href="http://napkingcole.bandcamp.com/album/777">777 by S I L E N T J A Y</a>

“[They will be] ABLE TO CARRY OUT WARRANTLESS ARRESTS OF SUSPECTED ‘TERRORISTS’ USING THE POLICE AND MILITARY. PENALTIES INCLUDE: MURDER, 12 YEARS TO LIFE IN JAIL AND ONLINE/OFFLINE SURVEILLANCE,” a statement from Silent Jay alongside the remixes reads.

“ON APRIL 1ST 2020, CITIZENS OF QUEZON CITY WERE PROMISED FOOD DISTRIBUTION BY THE GOVERNMENT AND LIED TO, SO IN TURN PROTESTED DEMANDING FOOD AID, ONLY TO BE VIOLENTLY BEATEN AND ARRESTED BY THE POLICE.”

All proceeds from the sales of ‘777’ will go towards Agapay Balangay, a student-led charity which helps provide food packs to families in crisis in the Philippines.

Silent Jay last released the ‘WHATS WRONG? // IN UR EYES’ double A-side single with Baro in March.

The tracklist of Silent Jay’s ‘777’ is:

1. ‘FOLLOW ME’

2. ‘REWIND’

3. ‘RENDEZVOUS’

4. ‘LAST NIGHT’

5. ‘TIME TO PARTY’

6. ‘7 DAYS’

7. ‘FILL ME IN’