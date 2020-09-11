Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies shares debut solo single

Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies has shared his first single as a solo artist, entitled ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’.

The track comes almost ten years after the iconic Newcastle outfit announced their indefinite hiatus. Listen to it below:

Despite ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’ being Ben Gillies’ first single under his own name, he is no stranger to releasing or writing his own music. Gillies co-wrote most of the material on Silverchair’s first two records, ‘Frogstomp’ and ‘Freak Show’. He also contributed songs to the group’s third album, ‘Neon Ballroom’.

In the years since Silverchair’s hiatus began, Gillies has released music under the moniker, Bento.

Bento released its debut album, ‘Diamond Days’, in 2012. Gillies co-produced the record with Eric J Dubowsky, best known for his work with Faker and Art Vs. Science.

‘Diamond Days’ featured guest appearances from Thomas Rawle of Papa Vs Pretty, Scott Alpin and Dave Symes.

Despite having no concrete plans to tour as of yet, Ben Gillies recently revealed that he would be open to scheduling live shows in the near future.

“I would love to put a band together and play some live shows as well,” he said.

“I’m always open to collaborating, too, so if the musicians that play with me, if there’s a bit of magic there, I’d certainly be open to bringing them in on the creative stuff as well.”