Silverchair’s Ben Gillies drops new video for ‘Dangerous Distractions’

Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies is celebrating the release of his first solo EP, ‘The Relative Relatives’, with an accompanying video for new single ‘Dangerous Distractions’.

‘Dangerous Distractions’ is one of five tracks that feature on ‘The Relative Relatives’, out today (October 1). It’s joined by previous singles ‘Yesteryear’, ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ and his first ever solo song ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’.

The video for ‘Dangerous Distractions’ sees an animated figure drive through a city under the watchful eye of a fox. The character eventually speeds off the edge of a bridge, landing on a lone desert road and zooming off into the horizon.

Watch the video for ‘Dangerous Distractions’, animated by Rikkili Clark, below.

Of the song, Gillies simply said: “‘Dangerous Distractions’ is not one mood but many, and all of them part of the same grand adventure.”

The release of ‘The Relative Relatives’ EP comes a few months after the ten year anniversary of Silverchair – also consisting of Daniel Johns and Chris Joannou – announcing their indefinite hiatus.

While this EP marks Gillies’ first solo release under his own name, he previously released solo music under the moniker Bento. ‘Diamond Days’, the only album released under the name, came out in 2012. It was co-produced by Gillies along with Eric J Dubowsky, best known for his work with Faker and Art Vs. Science.