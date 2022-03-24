Silverchair’s Daniel Johns enters rehab following a driving accident

Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has revealed he has admitted himself to a rehabilitation centre following a driving accident.

According to a police statement cited by The Sydney Morning Herald, Johns, 42, was charged with high-range drink-driving after a collision with a vehicle in the Australian New South Wales Hunter region.

The report says that Johns had been driving an SUV northbound on the Pacific Highway when his car allegedly collided with another vehicle travelling southbound. A roadside breath test conducted by attending paramedics allegedly returned a positive result. NSW Police said: “[Johns] was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace police station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.157.”

In an Instagram post today (March 24), Johns began by addressing ongoing management of his mental health. “As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage.”

Johns said that over the last week, he began to experience panic attacks. He continued: “Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok.”

Besides being in therapy, Johns said that he has “been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression”. He added: “I know this is not sustainable or healthy.”

Johns concluded in his post: “I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

Johns’ statement was received with supportive comments from fans and friends, including Natalie Imbruglia, who was married to Johns from 2003 to 2008.

NME has reached out to representatives for Johns for further comment.

Johns has been vocal in the past of his struggles with mental illness. Last year, Johns was the subject of the Spotify podcast Who Is Daniel Johns? in which he opened up about his battles with anxiety disorders, depression and anorexia.

The news of Johns’ accident comes just a day after he announced a new philanthropic endeavour, FutureNeverFund, which aims to help “people and animals who would never have a future if not for some financial intervention”. The organisation shares its name with Johns’ forthcoming solo album, ‘FutureNever’. Due for release on April 22, the album will be his first solo record since 2015.

