Silverstein announce Asia and Australia tour

Silverstein have announced a tour of the Asia Pacific region later this year.

The veteran Canadian emo band announced the tour today (June 15), after first teasing teasing the addition of a new country for its world tour. “Mexico, Japan, Australia, Philippines. Adding another show to the list of international dates in 2023, stand by,” the band wrote on social media earlier today.

Now, the band have confirmed that they will also perform in Singapore apart from the aforementioned countries. Silverstein will kick off their Asia Pacific tour in Japan this October before making their way down to Australia, the Philippines and closing out their run of shows in Singapore in early November.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

October 14 – Cyclone – Shibuya, Japan

October 15 – Cyclone – Shibuya, Japan

October 18 – The Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia

October 19 – The Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia

October 21 – Hordern Pavilion – Moore Park, NSW, Australia

October 24 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, Australia

October 25 – Forum – Melbourne, Australia

October 26 – Forum – Melbourne, Australia

October 28 – Metro City – Northbridge, Australia

October 29 – Metropolis Fremantle – Fremantle, Australia

October 31 – SM Sky Dome – Quezon City, Philippines

November 2 – Venue TBA – Singapore

Tickets to Silverstein’s Japan, Australia and Philippines concerts are now on sale and can be purchased via the Silverstein website.

Meanwhile, tickets to the band’s Singapore concert – which will be their second in the city-state – will go live tomorrow (June 16) at 12pm local time via Komi.

Silverstein most recently released their latest album ‘Misery Made Me’ in May 2022. It features key tracks ‘Die Alone’, ‘Ultraviolet’ and ‘It’s Over’.