Simon Cowell says he wants to work with Britney Spears again on new TV show

Simon Cowell has said he would like to work with Britney Spears again after he recalled their time on The X Factor USA together.

The pair were judges on the second season of the talent search show in 2012 alongside Demi Lovato and L.A. Reid, when Spears was still under a conservatorship.

“We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” Cowell told E! News during a recent interview.

“There’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time. She was super smart, really lovely ideas about how to launch someone else’s career, which is critical if you’re going to be a judge on one of these shows. So I had a fantastic relationship with her.”

Cowell then directly addressed the pop star, saying: “If you’re watching, Britney, and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing. I adore her.

“She really is interesting and she’s so talented.”

In November 2021 Spears’ conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.

The singer recently spoke out about the litany of documentaries that have been made about her life in recent years, describing them as “nothing more than trash”.

Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears, and Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears are among the documentaries that have attempted to chronicle the pop star’s life, in addition to the CNN special Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom.