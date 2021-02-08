Simona Castricum announced for new Live at the Bowl concert

The Live at the Bowl concert series in Melbourne has teamed up with the Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) for a new concert, with Simona Castricum and other artists to perform.

Having released their third album ‘Panic/Desire’ last year, Castricum will be one of five artists performing sets at the newly-announced concert. Other artists featured on the bill include R. Rebeiro, Naretha Williams, OK EG, and Artificial.

The event will also see the world premiere of the MESS Synthesiser Orchestra, a massive array of 40 synths, manufactured between the ’60s and now, performing as one ensemble. MESS co-founder Robin Fox said the orchestra’s debut marks the beginning of numerous activations featuring MESS’ collection.

“There will be an incredible array of electronic instruments from right across the history of electronic music on stage – some for the first time in many decades,” Fox said.

“This is a unique and rare opportunity for audiences; we want to show them that electronic music is not just one thing. It is in fact a multiplicity of techniques, approaches and sensibilities which have revolutionised the way in which we listen to and understand sound and music.”

For its debut, the orchestra will perform a commissioned piece Magnitudes, conducted by Mat Watson.

“Magnitudes moves through tonal, textural, melodic, harmonic, abstract and absurd themes to reveal itself across multiple movements. Expect intense sound phenomena and complete chaos giving way to moments of stillness and feelings of euphoria,” Watson said.

The show will be held at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 27 from 7pm. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (February 11).