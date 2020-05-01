Simona Castricum announces new album ‘Panic/Desire’

Simona Castricum has announced the release of her third album, entitled ‘Panic/Desire’, recorded by fellow experimental Melburnian Evelyn Ida Morris.

The new album is set to feature previously released singles ‘Supertouch (ft. m8riarchy)’ and ‘The Half Light’. A full tracklist is below.

‘Panic/Desire’ is billed as Castricum’s most collaborative work to date, with appearances from Raquel Solier on acoustic drums, Em Gayfer on guitar and m8riarchy on vocals.

The album is described in a press release as a soundtrack to Castricum’s PhD in Architecture from the Melbourne School of Design, ‘What if Safety Becomes Permanent? Architecture and the Gender Nonconforming City’. Castricum said it also soundtracks her “experiences of the city as a gender nonconforming person”.

“[They are] songs about how I move and navigate through the city in the night; how I find a place of belonging — somewhere between my fears and desires. ‘Panic/Desire’ is about transition, resistance, empathy, and how the city, its architecture, and its relationship to tactile and virtual worlds hold archives of emotion that influence the way I move a feel about urban space,” she said.

‘Panic/Desire’ will be released to streaming services on June 19, with a limit of 300 copies of 12″ yellow vinyl to ship from the same date via Trans-Brunswick Express.

‘Panic/Desire’ – Simona Castricum Tracklist:

1. GNC City

2. Let Myself Be

3. The Half Light

4. Borderline Spaces

5. Panic/Desire

6. The Present

7. Supertouch (ft m8riarchy)

8. The Good In You

9. Monolith

10. Panopticon