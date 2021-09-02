Listen to Simona Castricum’s new song ‘Grateful for the Heartache’

Melbourne electronic artist Simona Castricum has shared her first new music for the year with single ‘Grateful for the Heartache’.

The new song is a beautiful, haunting meditation on grief and remembrance, paying tribute to Castricum’s late musical collaborator and friend Daphne Camf of NO ZU and SaD, her band with Castricum.

“It’s the best of you I’m thinking of / Now it’s the ghost of you I’ll always love,” Castricum sings on its second verse, above a spacious backdrop of synth pads and heavy percussion.

‘Grateful for the Heartache’ is an excerpt from SINK, a forthcoming collaborative project between Castricum and visual artist Carla Zimbler. Watch the accompanying video below:

Last year, Castricum released latest solo album ‘Panic/Desire’. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘#TriggerWarning40′ was conceived as a “soundtrack’ to Castricum’s PhD in Architecture from the Melbourne School of Design, ‘What If Safety Becomes Permanent? Architecture and the Gender Nonconforming City’.

“[They are] songs about how I move and navigate through the city in the night; how I find a place of belonging – somewhere between my fears and desires,” Castricum explained when announcing the album last year.

“‘Panic/Desire’ is about transition, resistance, empathy, and how the city, its architecture, and its relationship to tactile and virtual worlds hold archives of emotion that influence the way I move a feel about urban space,” she said.

Last year Castricum and Camf also released ‘Saturn Rules the Material World’, their debut album together as SaD.