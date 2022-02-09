Simona Castricum condemns religious discrimination bill for potentially “dire consequences” for transgender students

Melbourne synth-pop artist Simona Castricum has written an impassioned open letter condemning the proposed religious discrimination bill, introduced to parliament by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year.

While the bill ostensibly serves to protect people from being discriminated against on the basis of their faith, it has attracted significant criticism. That stems largely from a clause which would allow religious schools to discriminate against both students and teachers on the basis of their sexuality and/or gender identity.

The bill attracted renewed backlash on Monday, when Morrison announced an amendment to the bill that would mean students could not be expelled on the basis of their sexuality. Those amendments stop short, however, of protecting gay students or teachers from other forms of discrimination.

Notably, the amendments do not provide protections for students on the basis of gender identity, leaving many concerned the bill could be used to discriminate against transgender and gender diverse young people, including expulsion, on religious grounds.

Castricum, a musician, trans woman and the head of label Trans-Brunswick Express, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post earlier today (February 9) that the bill passing would make transphobia “a lawful option in religious school handbooks”.

“The proposed legislation change singles out trans and gender diverse people for exclusion – ongoing, state-sanctioned transphobia and cissexism,” Castricum wrote.

“This legislation has dire consequences to a transgender cohort who are already suffering significant hardship in suicide, mental health, violence, bullying, and societal exclusion. Its use of structural violence is deeply sinister in its execution and intention. It is violence.

“Whether it exists as an event of discrimination, a test case, an option or a threat, this legislative shortcoming serves as an act of control and intimidation. It ensures schools become ongoing sites of control and punishment that disproportionately harm trans kids. Schools have no place in the administration and policing of gender,” she continued.

You can see Castricum’s full post below:

Earlier today, the Labor party agreed to push their own amendments to the bill, including protecting LGBTQ+ students from discrimination by religious schools on the basis of their sexuality or gender.

However, the opposition also agreed they would not oppose the bill entirely – supporting its passage through the House of Representatives, even if their amendments are unsuccessful. If the amendments are not passed, the party then plans to challenge the bill in the Senate.

The Australian Greens have vowed to oppose the bill despite the amendments, calling it a “Trojan horse for hate”.

“This bill will privilege religious belief over other human rights, giving religious people and institutions the freedom to discriminate against vulnerable people and minority communities,” reads a note on the party’s website.

Amnesty International have also opposed the bill, creating a form on their website to email one’s local MP and ask them to vote against its passage.

Protests against the bill are taking place in Brisbane, Canberra and Melbourne today, while other rallies are scheduled for Adelaide this Friday (February 11) and Sydney and Perth this Saturday (February 12).

In 2020, Castricum released her latest album, ‘Panic/Desire’. At the time of its announcement, the musician said the record soundtracks her “experiences of the city as a gender nonconforming person”.