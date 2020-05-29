Simona Castricum shares intimate new video for ‘Good In You’

Simona Castricum has shared the latest taste of forthcoming album ‘Panic/Desire’, with new single ‘Good In You’.

Castricum has also released an intimate self-directed music video, which sees a caressing couple in extreme back and forth close ups. Watch it below:

‘Good In You’ is the fourth single released from ‘Panic/Desire’, following ‘Supertouch (ft. m8riarchy)’, ‘The Half Light’ and ‘The Present’.

Castricum’s forthcoming album, recorded by fellow experimental Melburnian Evelyn Ida Morris, is the follow up to 2016’s ‘#TriggerWarning40’. ‘Panic/Desire’ is described in a press release as a soundtrack to Castricum’s PhD in Architecture from the Melbourne School of Design, ‘What if Safety Becomes Permanent? Architecture and the Gender Nonconforming City’. Castricum said it also soundtracks her “experiences of the city as a gender nonconforming person”.

“[They are] songs about how I move and navigate through the city in the night; how I find a place of belonging — somewhere between my fears and desires. ‘Panic/Desire’ is about transition, resistance, empathy, and how the city, its architecture, and its relationship to tactile and virtual worlds hold archives of emotion that influence the way I move a feel about urban space,” she said.

NME Australia recently named ‘Panic/Desire’ one of the ten best Australian albums set to come out in June. Writer Alex Gallagher said “the nature of its subject matter makes for an album that’s at once deeply personal and necessarily political, resulting in a profoundly cathartic release about the search for belonging and connection”.

‘Panic/Desire’ will be released to streaming services on June 19, with a limit of 300 copies of 12″ yellow vinyl to ship from the same date via Trans-Brunswick Express.