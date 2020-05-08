Simona Castricum shares new single ‘The Present’

Melbourne synth-wave artist Simona Castricum has shared another preview of forthcoming album ‘Panic/Desire’ releasing new single ‘The Present’.

Watch the accompanying music video below:

It’s the third single Castricum has released from the album thus far, following ‘Supertouch’ featuring m8riarchy earlier this year and ‘The Half Light’ back in 2019.

Recorded with fellow Melbourne artist Evelyn Ida Morris, ‘Panic/Desire’ follows Castricum’s 2016 album ‘#TriggerWarning40’. A sonic meditation on what it means to be a gender non-conforming person navigating urban and digital spaces, Castricum has described the album as a “soundtrack” to her PhD in Architecture at the Melbourne School of Design at the University of Melbourne, ‘What if Safety Becomes Permanent? Architecture and the Gender Nonconforming City’.

“’Panic/Desire’ is the soundtrack to my experiences of the city as a gender nonconforming person; songs about how I move and navigate through the city in the night; how I find a place of belonging — somewhere between my fears and desires,” explained Castricum in a press release.

“‘Panic/Desire’ is about transition, resistance, empathy, and how the city, its architecture, and its relationship to tactile and virtual worlds hold archives of emotion that influence the way I move a feel about urban space.”

‘Panic/Desire’ is out June 19 via Trans-Brunswick Express.