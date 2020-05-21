GAMING  

Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall criticised for compiling “coolest cultures on the planet” list

"I would call this, at best, quite the failure to read the room" 

By Damian Jones
Mick Hucknall
Mick Hucknall performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Simply Red‘s Mick Hucknall has been criticised for compiling a “coolest cultures on the planet” list.

The singer received backlash on Twitter after he listed his top five “coolest cultures on planet Earth” before he went on to write: “1. African Americans (they invented cool) 2. Working Class British Musicians. 3. (A close 3rd) Jamaicans 4. Jewish Americans 5. Flamenco Gypsies.”

He then went on to tweet famous musicians who fell into each category including Chuck Berry, James Brown, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

This prompted a barrage of responses with some using Alan Partridge memes to mock the singer, while others criticised him.

One person wrote: “The Lockdown is clearly getting to Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall. Go take a walk, you dolt! Get some fresh air and you’ll realise trying to rank cultures by coolness is just a little bit racist.”

Another added: “I have a great deal of time for Mick Hucknall, for a great many reasons, but I would call this, at best, quite the failure to read the room.”

See some of the responses below:

Hucknall later added more tweets, one of which saw him write: “Btw… The Irish made our top ten,” followed by “My snowflake woke is outraged and deeply offended by seagulls and sardines.”

The singer later hit back at the criticism and wrote: “Of course I knew that twitter is largely inhabited by confused, ignorant wankers. I’m content in the knowledge that my view has been adequately confirmed.”

 

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
