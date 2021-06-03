Sinéad O’Connor announces new album ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’

Sinéad O’Connor has shared more details of her forthcoming 11th album, confirming the title, ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’, and its release date in 2022.

The Irish singer-songwriter teased the album back in December, revealing that its undisclosed cover art was designed by Donegal illustrator Jacob Stack and that fans could expect the record in “late 2021”.

Now, the musician has confirmed that the follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss‘ will arrive in January, though with no firm date set.

She told Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (June 2) that the album will release next year and told The New York Times in a recent interview that it will comprise seven songs.

Belfast musician David Holmes, who described Sinéad’s vocal on the album’s title track as “undeniable”, is producing the album.

The news follows O’Connor taking issue earlier this week (June 1) with BBC’s Woman’s Hour after she accused host Emma Barnett of conducting an “offensive and misogynistic” interview with her while she promoted her new memoir Rememberings.

Barnett mentioned that The Telegraph’s music critic Neil McCormick had once described O’Connor as “the crazy lady in pop’s attic”.

O’Connor, who has changed her birth name to Shuhada Sadaqat, replied: “I think it’s a bit extreme to make the Jane Eyre comparison, I don’t think I’ve ever been perceived as ‘the crazy lady in pop’s attic’ as represented in Jane Eyre…”

She later announced in a since-deleted tweet that she has boycotted future appearances on the show.

Last October O’Connor released a cover of Mahalia Jackson’s ‘Trouble Of The World’, with 100 per cent of the song’s digital revenue going to Black Lives Matter charities.