Sinead O’Connor’s brutal Piers Morgan snub resurfaces after presenter pays tribute

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal message to Piers Morgan has resurfaced after the TV host paid tribute to the late Irish singer on social media.

The iconic Irish singer and activist died on Wednesday (July 26) after being found unresponsive at her home in London. The news was announced by her family and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

Since word of her passing, countless musicians and other faces from the entertainment world have taken to social media to pay their respects to O’Connor.

Advertisement

Among the names include television host and former Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan. Taking to Twitter, the 58-year-old broadcaster shared an image of him and the singer in the ITV studio.

“RIP Sinead. Wondrously gifted singer, and fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons,” he wrote. “Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day.”

RIP Sinead.

Wondrously gifted singer, and fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons. Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Irw4UaXsct — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2023

Now, following his post, a message O’Connor addressed to the host has resurfaced, showing her unfiltered response to one of ITV’s producers after they invited her to appear on the show.

In a screenshot of the email response – which first came to light last year – O’Connor refers to the GMB host’s repeated criticisms of Meghan Markle.

“I think it’s best I don’t do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you’re dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it’s driven you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day,” it read.

Advertisement

“It being the case that if you were ever to get near her, which would never happen, you’d last ten seconds: and that would be that for ten days. Sincerely. Sinead O’Connor.”

Sinead O'Connor's politely turning down the offer of an interview on Piers Morgan . 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/v6g94aDts7 — terry christian (@terrychristian) July 27, 2023

Alongside her email to Morgan, she also wrote that she hoped that the response would make him “chortle his tea out of his nose” (via Metro UK).

In response to her comments, Morgan later sent a tweet addressed to the singer and activist, writing that it did succeed in making him laugh, and clarified he no longer works on the show. “Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you,” he wrote. “a) I haven’t hosted a breakfast show for a year b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it’s the GI Jane hair thing. c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you’re OK.”

The final part of the message was in reference to the death of her son, Shane, who died by suicide in January last year, following going missing from Newbridge, County Kildare.

Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you and I did indeed chortle my tea out of my nose.

Three things..

a) I haven't hosted a breakfast show for a year.

b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it's the GI Jane hair thing.

c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you're OK. https://t.co/4V4xqS8ruO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2022

Morgan left his role as host for the ITV breakfast show after making controversial remarks about Markle and her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In other Sinead O’Connor news, earlier this week, it was revealed that the singer had been working on a new album – a follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’. She also said she hoped to release it early next year.

On-stage tributes have been shared by R.E.M’s Michael Stipe, Tori Amos, P!nk and Brandi Carlile and Fall Out Boy. In an obituary for the singer and activist, NME described O’Connor as “a rare artist who was determined to use her platform for retributive good,” and added that “she will be remembered not just for the beauty of her voice, but for its power.”