Sinead O’Connor confirms retirement from music industry, again: “We had a great adventure”

Sinead O’Connor has confirmed her retirement from the music industry, weeks after making similar claims and later retracting them.

The Irish singer said on social media that she had been in “two minds” about retiring, but confirmed that she will now begin a new career as a writer.

“This is to announce that having been in two minds about retiring I have now, in consultation with my medical team, and on their advice, decided to go ahead and retire so that I may now focus on my new career as a writer,” wrote O’Connor.

She went on to explain that she had fought against “the intellectually Lilliputian far right” in Ireland, and said she owed her life to “foreign residents in this country [Ireland]”.

On Sunday I begin my new life as a writer, having been in two minds about retiring from the music business. Below is my retirement announcement. My last album, No Veteran Dies Alone will be released in April 2022. There will be no promo.

Thanks for all the fun and love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKrOR3xs3B — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 17, 2021

Hitting out at far-right activists in Ireland including Gemma O’Doherty, she went on: “Their online activities are demeaning and damaging to the people of Ireland. And to all foreign residents and visitors. And what is good for the goose is certainly good for the gander.”

Confirming plans to quit social media, O’Connor concluded: “I will be closing my Twitter page in the next few days to enjoy being a private citizen. And enjoy my new life as a writer. I sincerely thank my fans for the love they’ve shown me down the years, as well as my co-workers. We’ve had a great adventure, now it’s time for the next one.”

Her fuller announcement comes after she backed down on her intention to retire earlier this month, just days after an initial announcement.

O’Connor said her initial announcement was a “knee jerk reaction” to some triggering interviews with UK and Canadian broadcasters, who she referred to as “pigs in lipstick”.

Her final album ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’ will arrive in 2022.