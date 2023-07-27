Sinead O’Connor was working on a new album before her death

Sinead O’Connor had said she was working on a new album before her death aged 56.

Earlier this month, she had offered fans an update on new music, writing on Twitter that she was finishing the follow-up to 2014’s ‘I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss’. O’Connor also said she hoped to release it early next year.

She also said a world tour for 2024-2025 was in the works and confirmed that she had moved back to London. These would have been her first live shows in almost half a decade, after she cancelled all her live shows for 2022 “for her health and wellbeing” following the suicide of her son Shane.

“Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ),” she wrote. “Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) #TheBitchIsBack”

O’Connor would have only been living in London for a couple of weeks by the time of her death. The Metropolitan Police confirmed earlier that O’Connor was found unresponsive at her home in London yesterday morning (July 26) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.” [via SkyNews]

Tributes were paid from across the industry to O’Connor, including from Garbage, Billy Corgan, Michael Stipe and Ice-T.

Meanwhile, the Irish singer and activist’s final social media post revealed the devastating impact of her son’s death last year.

“Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves,” she wrote on Twitter on July 17. “He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”