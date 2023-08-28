Sinéad O’Connor’s family thank fans for “outpouring of love” after her death

Sinéad O’Connor‘s children and family have thanked fans for their “outpouring of love” after her death in a new statement.

The musician and activist died at the age of 56 last month (July 26), after being found unresponsive in her London home. She was laid to rest at a ceremony in the Irish town of Bray this month.

On the noticeboard of the Irish Times, O’Connor’s family have thanked those involved in funeral arrangements and the ceremony, as well as the media and fans.

They wrote: “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.”

After thanking a host of people – including the Irish President Michael D Higgins – the family added: “Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected.

“Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

Bob Geldof and Bono were among those paying tribute to O’Connor at her funeral on August 8.

It was also reported that a heartwarming tribute had been installed on cliffs overlooking the coast town – designed by Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man.

The message showed the words ‘Eire’, the Irish name for Ireland, and ‘Sinéad’ joined by a heart. Discussing the inspiration behind the tribute, the agency’s creative director, Richard Seabrooke told NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme (via BBC) that O’Connor’s death hit him “like a tonne of bricks” and he felt it was important “that Ireland got to say goodbye” to the singer.

Elsewhere, it has been revealed that O’Connor was reportedly in talks over a biopic just weeks before her death. According to The Sun, a film based on her 2021 autobiography Rememberings, was being considered with three actresses including Demi Moore set to play the late artist in different stages of her life.

Little Women actress Saoirse Ronan was also said to have been set to star in the film, along with Malpractice star Niamh Algar.