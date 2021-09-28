Singer and songwriter Andrea Martin has died, aged 49

Andrea Martin, a renowned R&B singer, songwriter and producer, has died at the age of 49.

Martin’s passing was confirmed in a message that was posted on her Instagram account overnight.

“Dear family and friends, it is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of our beautiful Andrea Martin also known as ‘Annie’,” the statement read. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends. Her impact will continue to be felt and heard for a lifetime.

“We thank you in advance for your condolences, love, compassion and understanding during this time. Please limit calls as we are trying to finalise arrangements at this time, Once finalised, we will be sure to post arrangements.

“Forever a legend. April 14, 1972 – September 27, 2021.”

Martin was best known for her work as a songwriter, co-writing such tracks as En Vogue’s ‘Don’t Let Go (Love)’, Monica’s ‘Before You Walk Out of My Life’, Angie Stone’s ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You’ and SWV’s ‘You’re the One’.

She also worked with the likes of Leona Lewis, Toni Braxton, Blu Cantrell, Naughty Boy and Jennifer Hudson during her career.

As well as songwriting, Martin also recorded music as a singer. Her debut album, ‘The Best of Me’, was released in 1998 via Sony’s Arista Records.

Tributes to Martin have been pouring in on social media, with her longtime songwriting partner Ivan Matias writing: “We are all special in some way, but Andrea Martin was extraordinarily special.”

You can see a selection of the tributes to Martin below.

“Before You Walk Out Of My Life” has always had a special place in my heart.. Now it has a deeper meaning for the incredibly talented songwriter. Rest well Andrea Martin. We love you always 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Y4khjWsXaa — Monica (@MonicaDenise) September 28, 2021

My God. What a loss. God bless her family and friends! Andrea Martin was legendary! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/J8zY4YG0Hg — Sy Smith (@Syberspace) September 28, 2021