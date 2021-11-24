Singer Reigan claims Jolyon Petch refuses to credit her for vocals for ARIA-nominated song ‘Dreams’

WA singer Reigan has accused Melbourne producer Jolyon Petch of refusing to credit her for vocals on his ARIA-nominated track ‘Dreams’. The label that released the song, TMRW Music, has responded.

The song, a cover of the Fleetwood Mac track of the same name, was up for Best Dance Release at tonight’s ARIA Awards, though it lost to RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s ‘Alive’.

Earlier today (November 24) Reigan – full name Reigan Derry, who also performs under Red London – posted a photo of her attending a previous ARIA Awards ceremony, writing, “I should be so excited and proud, but I feel so invisible and powerless,” before going on to say, “I should be celebrating my only ARIA nomination in my whole life of singing, except the ‘artist’ Jolyon Petch refuses to credit me”.

Reigan went on to claim that Petch released the song, the vocals of which she claims to have sung and recorded in her Perth studio, without her consent and without written agreement. She claimed to have asked Petch to have tagged her in a post promoting the song, but that he blocked and deleted her across all social media accounts.

Having worked the past three years as session vocalist, Reigan said, “When working on collaborations, my invoices for vocals mention that the fee is for DEMO vocal only, and if the vocal is to be released, a separate agreement will have to be drawn and agreed upon.”

She said she presumed Petch would send across a side artist agreement, as “he had done in the past”.

“During a phone conversation before the session, I requested a modest 10 per cent master, which Jolyon agreed to,” she said. “Following this verbal agreement, I then sent him the stems with comped lead vocals and backing vocals within 24hours and never heard about the track again. Without me having invoiced for the work, Jolyon deposited $300 directly into my bank account.”

Once the song was released, through TMRW Music, Reigan said she contacted Petch regarding the 10 per cent verbal request and claimed he said that he “doesn’t give any of his singers shares in master so would never have agreed to that”.

Reigan, however, claimed that a month prior to recording the vocals for ‘Dreams’, she and Petch had signed a side artist agreement for a different track, ‘Holding On’, with a 20 per cent master, 50 per cent publishing and 50 per cent public performance of artists share for her.

Petch then allegedly refused to give Reigan the 10 per cent master for ‘Dreams’ they agreed upon, she said, though claimed he would give her a “bonus” around Christmas if the song did well. The cover went on to peak at number 16 on the ARIA Charts, while hitting the top spot on the ARIA Club Charts.

Reigan also claimed that Petch wouldn’t send her the backing track so she could perform the song at festivals.

She says that other than one occasion upon the song’s release, Petch has never mentioned her in regards to promoting ‘Dreams’. She then goes on to say the label TMRW Music stopped including her in the promotion of the track.

Reigan claimed that neither Petch nor TMRW Music licensed her vocals nor obtained her consent, equating it with copyright infringement and saying they “have broken the law”.

She claimed that she’s spent months negotiating with lawyers, and the best deal they could offer her was three times less performance income than other vocalists Petch has worked with, half the master percentage from the duo’s last deal and her name featured on the song, which she notes “has already began to decline”. That offer also came a with a non-disclosure clause, and allegedly set Reigan back more than $8,000 in legal fees.

“I am sick to death of people saying that this is my fault,” Reigan wrote in her statement, “and I should wear the greediness, misogyny, unfairness and lack of accountability of Petch and TMRW Music.”

She closed her statement by saying, “I’m writing this in hope that musicians might learn about their rights, and be wary of some of the ways labels and producers like to use us.

“There have been many before me that have fought for justice in giving credit where credit is due, and I hope this statement might give awareness to singers like me who trust their friends to do the right thing.”

In a statement given to NME, a spokesperson for TMRW Music claimed that Reigan initially said that she did not want to be named as a featured artist on the release.

“In July 2021, as the record gained traction, we reached out to Reigan and actively tried to include her in promotion for the record,” the statement reads.

“Reigan stated she was happy to be involved in promotion for the record and that it was in her best interest to do so, even though she didn’t want to put her name to the release originally.”

On November 12, TMRW Music says it was “advised by Jolyon’s team that an agreement had been reached between both parties’ legal teams for Reigan to feature on the record and participate in a share of the artist income.

“We have been awaiting confirmation of execution of this agreement so that we can proceed with making changes to the product,” the statement continues. “We are disappointed to hear that this is not the case. Reigan is an exceptional artist and we value her contribution to the track.”

When asked by The Music Network on the status of that agreement, Petch’s team reportedly declined to comment. NME has reached out to Reigan for comment on the purported agreement.

A story published by The Music Network earlier tonight shared what is claimed to be a text exchange between Reigan and Petch, where Reigan appears to decline credit on a Jolyon Petch song. In the exchange, she appears to have written: “If you’d like you don’t have to put my name as a feature and just have it as Jolyon.”

However, Reigan has told NME that the message shared by The Music Network was about ‘Holding On’, and not ‘Dreams’. In a screenshot she sent NME, Reigan’s message appears to be longer than what was initially shown, along with a timestamp of 9:16am, March 25, 2020.

“Jolyon took a conversation we had about our collab ‘holding on’ out of context,” Reigan told NME via Instagram direct message.

“I wrote that message is 25th March, and I didn’t record or speak about Dreams until 18th august.”

NME has reached out to Jolyon Petch and ARIA for comment.