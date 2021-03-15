Singer-songwriter Doug Parkinson passes away at 74

Singer-songwriter Doug Parkinson has passed away suddenly at his home on Sydney’s northern beaches, aged 74.

Parkinson’s publicist, Lionel Midford, shared the news in a statement released yesterday (March 15). The singer’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed publicly.

“Just received the saddest news that Doug Parkinson, the legendary Australian recording artist with a powerful and soulful voice. He passed away suddenly at home,” Midford said in his statement.

“Doug Parkinson was widely considered one of the most unusual and influential singer/songwriters in the history of contemporary music”.

Parkinson began his musical career in the 1960s, as a member of such bands as Strings And Things and The Questions. The latter, for whom Parkinson sung lead vocals, supported The Who and Small Faces on a tour of Australia in the late 1960s.

Shortly afterwards, Parkinson formed Doug Parkinson In Focus, who enjoyed chart success with ‘Without You’ and a cover of ‘Dear Prudence’ by The Beatles.

Parkinson’s performance CV also included stints as a member of Fanny Adams, The Southern Star Band, the Doug Parkinson Band and The Life Organisation.

As a solo artist, Parkinson was known for his singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’ as well as for his performances in stage musicals.

He portrayed Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, and also appeared in professional productions of Tommy, Big River, Ned Kelly and The Wizard of Oz.

Parkinson released his final solo album, ‘Not Fade Away’, in 2010.

Troy Cassar-Daley, Marcia Hines and David Campbell were among the members of the Australian arts community to pay tribute to Parkinson on social media.

Man RIP Doug Parkinson you moved my soul brother thank you xx pic.twitter.com/JcMRXzVjWu — Troy Cassar-Daley (@troycassardaley) March 15, 2021

Sending much love to Susie, your boys and all of your family, friends and fans. Rest In Peace. Music: #DougParkinson ‘Dear Prudence’

Image: Doug and I in Jesus Christ Superstar Tweet 2/2 pic.twitter.com/xsr9NrTbJL — Marcia Hines (@TheMarciaHines) March 15, 2021