ARIA-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Mick Hart has died, aged 50.

News of Hart’s passing arrived earlier this week with a post made by Bondi Beach Radio host Darren Ryan on Facebook.

“I am truly saddened by the news of the passing of not only an exceptional musician, singer, songwriter, but a truly beautiful person and a guy I was honoured to share the stage with that I could proudly call a close mate,” Ryan wrote.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Hart released his debut album ‘Still The Flowers Bloom’ in 2001, produced by Jim Moginie of Midnight Oil. His second album arrived a year later with ‘Upside Down In The Full Face Of Optimism’, which saw the songwriter nominated for an ARIA Award for Best Blues & Roots Album.

Hart’s other albums included ‘No Compromise’ (2004), ‘Finding Home’ (2007), ‘What Lies Beneath’ (2009), ‘Side By Side’ (2012) and ‘Under A Vacant Sky’ (2014).

Last year saw Hart release his first new album in five years, ‘Awake’.

Hart was a seasoned live performer, touring overseas throughout Europe and the United States. He had performed support slots for the likes of Bob Dylan, Coldplay, Sting, Van Morrison, The Pretenders, Paul Kelly and John Butler Trio.

ARIA representatives took to Twitter earlier today to pay their respects, also acknowledging the recent death of former Drones drummer and solo artist Mike Noga.

