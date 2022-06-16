‘Single’s Inferno’ star Kang So-yeon teases return to music

Single’s Inferno contestant Kang So-yeon has teased her long-awaited return to music.

The reality TV star, who rose to fame through Netflix’s hit dating series Single’s Inferno, announced yesterday (June 15) that she is set to return to music later this month with a brand-new single.

Notably, Kang was once a K-pop idol, having made her debut as a member of the co-ed group WE in 2011 under the stage name Rosie. She later took a break from the entertainment industry after WE disbanded in 2013.

The upcoming song has been described by Kang as a “special gift” for fans, and will be released by South Korean music label Brand New Music. Kang’s comeback single ‘Loca Loca’ will be released next week, on June 22 at 12pm KST.

Kang’s upcoming single was later confirmed by Brand New Music, which posted about the reality TV star’s new single on social media.

In April, Netflix officially announced that a second season of Single’s Inferno is on the way. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the show is had been looking to cast contestants for the upcoming second season.

The hugely popular reality dating series had become the first-ever South Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 TV ranking in January, alongside hits like The Silent Sea, Squid Game and Our Beloved Summer. It also brought fame to the series contestants, many of whom are social media influencers, YouTubers and models.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently dropped the official teaser for its upcoming K-drama series, Remarriage & Desires. It will star Kim Hee-sun (Tomorrow), Lee Hyun-wook (Search), Jung Yoo-jin (Snowdrop) and Cha Ji-yeon (Taxi Driver).