Listen to SIPHO.’s playlist of reflective songs to accompany The Cover

SIPHO. has compiled an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s Cover story.

The Birmingham-based artist features on The Cover this week (October 30) as we continue to renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with SIPHO. can be read here.

To celebrate, SIPHO. has put together a playlist titled ‘Adulting 101’ featuring tracks from a plethora of his favourite artists, from Queens Of The Stone Age (‘Go With The Flow’) to Solange (‘Almeda’, ‘Cranes In The Sky’) and Radiohead (‘Bodysnatchers’). Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Advertisement

Last week, the 23-year-old released his stellar debut album ‘Prayers & Paranoia’. After signing with Dirty Hit [The 1975, Beabadoobee] in 2021, SIPHO. (whose artist name is pronounced ‘See-Poe’), put out two EPs in the run-up to his debut, including 2022’s ‘She Might Bleed’ which received a five-star review from NME.

Speaking to NME for The Cover, SIPHO. explained the creative process behind ‘Prayers & Paranoia’, which was recorded across London as well as his own studio space in Digbeth, Birmingham. “When I’m in the studio, I’ll always find a way to step things up,” he said. “So when I was making my album, I was sitting there thinking, ‘Is this music going to push things forward?’

“‘She Might Bleed’ instilled that mindset in me. [Lead single] ‘Beady Eyes’ was the first time where everything came together perfectly: it’s essentially a rock song produced through an R&B lens, with some huge levels of bass. It’s like this cool, saucy mix of potent Black goodness. I had to challenge myself to keep making stuff like that.”

Read the Cover story with SIPHO. here.