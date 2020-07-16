Sir Winston drops blazing new track, ‘Hollywood Hills’

Sir Winston has released his first new music of 2020, a new track entitled ‘Hollywood Hills’.

Today (July 17) the New York-based Australian producer and songwriter follows on from his 2019 release ‘Everybody Must Dance’ with a true story set to a unique soundtrack.

Listen to ‘Hollywood Hills’ below:

“This track was written about a real experience that occurred in the Hollywood Hills,” Winston explained in a press statement, “however, the track was recorded at Transmitter Studios in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York. The sessions were as crazy as the track.

“I wanted it to sound very organic. Hours went into tracking the simple organic sounds like the tambourine and the kick drum. You can also hear my boot banging on the floor of the studio in time with the kick drum. We tried so many different things – I wanted to hear the room in the track.

“Doing the Vocal was like an outer body [sic] experience! We also messed around with so many different synths and spent hours and hours on guitar tones – trying so many fuzz pedals and vintage amps.”

Recorded in Brooklyn, New York with Abe Seiferth (RAC, Car Seat Headrest, Yeasayer), a press release today described ‘Hollywood Hills’ as “a strong step forward” for Sir Winston, adding that “he has been synced by massive brands including Victoria’s Secret & Maybelline, and impressive collaborations with NIKE & Steve Madden”.

‘Hollywood Hills’ is available to download/stream now.