Siri mispronounced Barbra Streisand’s name so she got Tim Cook to fix it

Barbra Streisand has revealed that Siri was pronouncing her name wrongly, so she took matters into her own hands to get it corrected.

In Streisand’s new memoir, ‘My Name Is Barbra’ the veteran singer shared multiple stories that jokingly pointed at how fame has benefitted her, including getting Apple to change the way her name was pronounced on its devices.

Speaking to the BBC about her new book, Streisand revealed that back in 2016, Apple’s Siri function was mispronouncing her name, saying it as “Streizand” instead of the softer “Streisand”. “My name isn’t spelled with a ‘Z,’” she explained. “It’s Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get?”

This led to Streisand calling up Apple CEO Tim Cook to flag the error in hopes that it would get fixed. “I figured I better call Apple, I mean the head of Apple, Tim Cook. And he had Siri change the pronunciation of my name to be correct. That’s one perk of fame,” she revealed.

Barbra Streisand’s memoir, ‘My Name Is Barbra’, is out worldwide today (November 7), and can be purchased here.

‘My Name Is Barbra’ has been in the works for nearly a quarter of a century, with the singer beginning work its manuscript in 1999. The book chronicles her entire life – from her childhood, to her career and the ups and downs she’s faced along the way. It also tells the story of how her marriage to James Brolin became the inspiration behind Aerosmith‘s smash hit ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’, per the BBC.

Elsewhere in the book, she speaks about her acting and musical career, how the media has portrayed her for the last six decades and how she wants to spend the rest of her life with her family “having fun”.