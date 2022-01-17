Watch Hyolyn’s fiery cover of Lee Hyori’s ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn has performed a powerful rendition of Lee Hyori’s 2010 hit ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’.

During a new episode of the KBS’ singing TV competition show Immortal Songs 2, the singer re-interpreted the popular song with dancer and K-pop choreographer Lia Kim. The pair performed brand-new choreography, which included a thrilling dance break.

“I’m running non-stop / Don’t be afraid, just follow me / Fly a little higher / I can make you want me,” Hyolyn sings confidently on the energetic chorus. The performance of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ is Hyolyn’s first appearance on Immortal Songs 2 in over four years, since she sang ‘If I’d Loved Only A Bit’ in 2016.

Last week, the ex-SISTAR member released her sensual new single ‘Layin’ Low’ featuring Jooyoung, after a two-month delay. The track was first announced in November 2021 and was initially slated for release that same month, but was subsequently pushed back “after much consideration to visit fans with higher completeness”.

Her final release of 2021 was instead the Christmas single ‘A-Ha’, which was Hyolyn’s second release of the year after reuniting with fellow ex-SISTAR member Dasom on the song ‘Summer Or Summer’. That project had also been the first time any of the SISTAR members had collaborated on new music since the group’s disbandment in 2017.

