Sister Janet Mead, nun who had international success with rock rendition of The Lord’s Prayer, has died

Sister Janet Mead, the South Australian nun who had an international hit in the ’70s with her rock’n’roll version of The Lord’s Prayer, has died at the age of 84. The Catholic Archdiocese confirmed the news earlier this week.

Born in Adelaide in 1938, Sister Mead was interested in music at a young age. She studied piano at the Adelaide Conservatorium before joining the Sisters of Mercy order and beginning to teach music at St Aloysius College in Adelaide.

In 1974, Mead released a swinging, rock-oriented rendition of the Our Father on Festival Records. It reached number three on the Australian charts, and went on to become an international hit.

Mead became the first Australian artist to sell one million US copies of a record produced in Australia, and it would go on to sell nearly three million copies worldwide. It was nominated for a Grammy for Best Inspirational Performance, losing out to Elvis Presley‘s ‘How Great Thou Art’.

Despite the huge success of ‘The Lord’s Prayer’, Mead largely remained focused on charitable endeavours, donating her entire share of royalties for the song. She rejected the spotlight and offers to tour the United States, and continued to teach junior students music at St Aloysius College.

However, she didn’t abandon music entirely. Her debut studio album, ‘With You I Am’, was released in 1974. The following year, she released ‘A Rock Mass’, a recording of one of the youth-oriented “rock masses” she ran at St Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Adelaide.

In 2004, Mead was named South Australian of the Year, for decades of work with the homeless.