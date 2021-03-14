SIX60 50,000 capacity show set to be world’s largest since the start of COVID

Advertisement

He continued: “Because of the hard work that New Zealand has done as a community we’re in the privileged position to be able to perform to an audience of this size. It’s a great reward, we’re stoked that it’s become a reality and it’s a real honour to bring our show to the garden of Eden. We can’t wait.”

SIX60 are currently the planet’s biggest touring band, putting on huge shows in their COVID-free homeland of New Zealand. In January, they played to a crowd of 20,000 at a concert in Waitangi. Concertgoers were not required to wear masks and could have close contact with one another.

The band also made history last month when their Claudelands Oval performance in New Zealand became the first time a live stadium concert was streamed through TikTok.

Speaking to NME last month, SIX60 frontman Walters discussed the importance of live concerts.

“I think over the past year, we’ve all learnt that there will never be replacement for live music,” he said. “Live shows are so important for musicians, because not only is it how we earn money but they’re so vital for our mental health. It’s the same for music fans as well, you need gigs for your own well-being.”