Six60 announce Australian tour dates for new album ‘Castle St’

Six60 have announced Australian tour dates in support of their just-released new album ‘Castle St’.

Headline dates for the New Zealand band include a performance at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on December 1. They’ll also play a show at Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden on February 18, 2023.

Sandwiched in between those headline dates are appearances at Sydney’s Vanfest in Sydney – alongside Hilltop Hoods, Tash Sultana and more – and a set at Good Love festival in Queensland. See Six60’s Australian tour dates below, and head here for ticketing details.

The tour is in support of Six60’s latest album ‘Castle St’, which arrives today (October 7). It marks their fourth studio album – and the first to not be named after the band itself – having released three self-titled projects since 2011. ‘Castle St’ was previewed by two singles released earlier this year: ‘Before You Leave’ in August and ‘Never Been Tonight’ the following month.

‘Castle St’ takes its title from the Dunedin, New Zealand street where the band first met, formed and performed in 2008. In a press statement, Six60 lead vocalist Matiu Walters said ‘Castle St’ is the band’s “greatest work to date.”

“[It’s] a real coming together of every member of the band to capture a unique moment in time. It’s the kind of album you can’t make in your bedroom and need to make with other great musicians. We are so excited to finally share it with the world”, Walters said.

Six60’s Australian run of shows forms part of their broader world tour, which is currently in the midst of its European leg with upcoming shows in Amsterdam, Hamburg and Berlin. Later this month, the band will perform in their home country, following on from their record-breaking NZ show during the pandemic last year.

Six60’s Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 — Palace Foreshore, Melbourne

Friday 2— Vanfest, Sydney

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 — Good Love, Gold Coast

Saturday 18 — Kings Park and Botanic Garden, Perth