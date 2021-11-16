Skegss and Stevan lead line-up for The Rubens’ new Valleyways festival

Skegss and Stevan are among the artists billed for next year’s Valleyway Festival, the new live music event curated by The Rubens.

The festival – which takes place in The Rubens’ hometown of Camden, NSW – was announced last month.

Its first edition will take place on February 19, with the likes of Slowly Slowly and Middle Kids also marked to perform, with The Rubens also taking to the stage. Find the full line-up below. Tickets for Valleyways can be found at the festival’s official website.

Valleyways takes place amid The Rubens’ national headline tour, which they announced today (November 16). The run of live shows will take place in celebration of and is named for their latest single, ‘Waste A Day’, which also dropped today.

The tour also incorporates rescheduled tour dates from 2020 and 2021, as well as a slot at Queensland’s This That festival next March.

The release of ‘Waste A Day’ marks the first new track The Rubens have released since they dropped their fourth studio album, ‘0202’, earlier this year.

The 2022 Valleyways festival lineup is:

Skegss

The Rubens

Middle Kids

Slowly Slowly

BLESSED

Stevan

Becca Hatch

Hollie Col

The Dardi Shades

Grace Amos