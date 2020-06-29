Skegss announce black tie Byron Bay shows for next week

Skegss have announced a string of hometown live dates which are due to commence next week in Byron Bay. The trio will kick off their four-night residency at Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads on July 8.

Patrons will need to to suit up for the occasion, with the band announcing a compulsory black-tie dress code for ticketholders. The shows will be the trio’s first of the year.

The news broke this morning (June 30) on triple j. In compliance with coronavirus venue restrictions, each show will have a limited capacity of 50 ‘inside’ tickets and 50 ‘outside’ tickets.

In addition, Skegss have booked live magicians to entertain fans during the evening. According to the triple j website, there will also be cheese platters and limited edition merchandise on offer.

Cronulla-based singer-songwriter, Adam Newling, will support Skegss for the duration of their Brunswick Heads residency.

For those unable to attend, the band will be live-streaming the Friday and Saturday night shows on their Facebook page.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday (July 1) at 9am AEST, via the Skegss website.

The tour announcement comes in the wake of the band’s recent single release. The Byron Bay trio shared ‘Under The Thunder’, their first single of the year, last week.

Speaking to triple j, Skegss revealed that ‘Under The Thunder’ almost didn’t make it into the recording studio. The band revealed that they “were going to not do it anymore I think at one point.”

“We almost axed it because it was so different for us,” bassist Toby Cregan explained.

“[But] we all kind of agreed that maybe it’s kind of good to mix it up every now and then.”