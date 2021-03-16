Skegss announce free Sydney fan event to mark release of ‘Rehearsal’ album

Skegss have announced a free gallery event in Sydney to celebrate the release of their new album ‘Rehearsal’.

On Thursday, March 25 at Sydney’s aMBUSH Gallery, the band will showcase works by artist Jack Irvine, who has collaborated with Skegss on all their album artwork since 2014.

Irvine, who has also worked with Billie Eilish and Troye Sivan, said that he’s “really excited to be showing off some paintings done in the last year.

“I’ve been focusing on the simple pleasures in life and finding the joy in the things around me. It’s going to be nice to hang with everyone and celebrate the new album.”

On social media, Skegss wrote, “So keen to hang out with Irvine and show his art. We have been working with him forever. Gonna be heaps fun.”

At the gallery’s launch, fans will be able to participate in a Q&A with Skegss. The gallery will then remain open until Sunday, March 28.

‘Rehearsal’ is due out on Friday, March 26. The band announced the album in January, sharing their latest single, ‘Valhalla’.

‘Valhalla’ was preceded by three other singles – ‘Under the Thunder’, ‘Fantasising’, (which charted at number 27 and number 66 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020, respectively) and acoustic number ‘Wake Up’.

The band also recently announced a tour to launch the album, with dates in late March and early April in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.