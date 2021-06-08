Skegss announce national ‘Rehearsal’ tour dates

Skegss have announced a six-date national tour in support of their third album, ‘Rehearsal’.

The run kicks off in Sydney on August 13, with the band set to hit stages in Hobart, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide over the following weeks, before wrapping up in Perth on September 18.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 11) from the band’s website, with a pre-sale starting Thursday (June 10) at 9am local time.

Joining the band for all six dates will be Sydney rockers Pist Idiots, who released their latest single, ‘Juliette’, in March.

Also in March, Skegss made their ARIA #1 debut with ‘Rehearsal’. The album was supported with four singles: ‘Under The Thunder’, ‘Fantasising’, ‘Wake Up’ and ‘Valhalla’ – the former two of which charted in triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2020 (at #27 and #66, respectively).

Speaking to NME ahead of its release, bassist Toby Cregan admitted his creative input on the LP came after a bout of initial lassitude. “I was pretty tripped out by the lockdown; we weren’t doing anything. I was trying to write songs but wasn’t inspired, it was like trying to flog a fucking dead horse,” he said.

“I was writing songs about being stuck inside and thinking, ‘How many dumb musos are doing the same thing right now?’ I learnt how to record songs better, that gave me purpose.”

The album was recorded with Grammy-award winning producer Catherine Marks. It marked a notable evolution to the Byron Bay trio’s sound, adding elements of classic rock and country to their typically loose and raw skate-punk style.

Skegss’ ‘Rehearsal’ Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 13 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 21 – Hobart, Odeon Theatre

Saturday 28 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 17 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 18 – Perth, Astor Theatre