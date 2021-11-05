Skegss celebrate their touring crew with new single ‘Bunny Man’

Byron Bay trio Skegss have returned with ‘Bunny Man’, their first new song since releasing sophomore album ‘Rehearsal’ earlier this year.

The band’s latest is an ode to their tour manager, guitar tech, photographer, driver and friend David Herington – aka Bunny Man – and everyone else who works in their touring crew.

‘Bunny Man’ arrives alongside a video co-directed by the band’s own Toby Cregan – who handles lead vocals on the track – along with frequent collaborator Jamieson Kerr. It sees the band playing the song to Herington for the first time, interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s tours. Watch it below.

“I know it’s kind of over the top sentimental, but who gives a fuck? These people are the best. Bunny Man goes to extreme lengths to help people out,” Cregan commented in a statement.

“When I sent him the demo of the song he said that he cried happy tears, and that made me so happy. He’s had a really tough couple of years because of the lack of gigs, so if this song got him to feel good for a moment, then that’s all that matters to me.”

‘Bunny Man’ arrives alongside accompanying t-shirts, available here, net proceeds from which will be donated to the band’s crew. The single is also being released in conjunction with Bunny, a new photobook by Herington documenting his years on the road and featuring excerpts from Herington, Cregan and Shane Parsons of DZ Deathrays.

Skegss released second album ‘Rehearsal’ back in March of this year, earning them their first ARIA Number One. The band will take the album on the road – and finally reunite with their touring crew – in December, joined by Pist Idiots. See tour dates here.