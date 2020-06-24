Skegss drop new song and video for ‘Under The Thunder’

Skegss have dropped a brand-new track titled ‘Under The Thunder’. It’s the band’s first new music of the year.

Receiving its premiere on triple j earlier today (June 24), the new single is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Save It For The Weekend’ and their cover of Pixies’ hit song ‘Here Comes Your Man’, the latter of which featured in triple j’s ‘Like A Version: Volume Fifteen’ compilation.

‘Under The Thunder’ arrives with an accompanying music video which also premiered today. The description for the video explains the action on-screen, saying the trio break out from quarantine to take a day trip in bassist Toby Cregan’s yellow commodore, with the band only to wind up “hooking into some psychedelic worms”.

Watch the music video for ‘Under The Thunder’, directed by Kai Neville, below:

Skegss last album was 2018’s ‘My Own Mess’. The band were due to perform at Coachella this year as part of a US tour, originally set to start in April, but both were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Overseas momentum took off for Skegss last year as the Byron Bay surf-rock outfit performed their biggest US shows to date, including an appearance at famed Los Angeles venue El Rey Theatre.