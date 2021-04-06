Skegss earn first Number One album with ‘Rehearsal’

Byron Bay trio Skegss have earned their first Number One album with ‘Rehearsal’, following its release late last month.

The NME cover stars pipped Justin Bieber and his latest album ‘Justice’ from the top spot, after it debuted on the charts last week.

This is the band’s highest appearance on the ARIA Albums chart to date, with their 2018 debut album ‘My Own Mess’ peaking at Number Two and their 2015 EP ’50 Push Ups for a Dollar’ peaking at Number Four.

Of the achievement, Skegss frontman Ben Reed said in a press statement that it was “pretty cool” to have topped the chart and that the band weren’t expecting it.

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said in a separate statement that the band’s “good time energy is exactly what we need right now”.

Herd also made a point that it was “doubly good that a Byron Bay group tops the chart this week” following the recent COVID-19 case the area reported that resulted in the last-minute cancellation of Bluesfest 2021.

Speaking to NME last month, guitarist Toby Cregan spoke about how the pandemic impacted his ability to both write and record songs.

“I was pretty tripped out by the lockdown; we weren’t doing anything. I was trying to write songs but wasn’t inspired, it was like trying to flog a fucking dead horse,” he said.

“I was writing songs about being stuck inside and thinking, ‘How many dumb musos are doing the same thing right now?’ I learnt how to record songs better, that gave me purpose.”