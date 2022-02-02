Skegss share breezy new singles ‘Stranger Days’ and ‘December’

Skegss have returned with their first two songs of 2022: an uplifting indie-rock tune titled ‘Stranger Days’ and a summery, psych-tinged number called ‘December’.

The former track leads the pack, arriving alongside a video helmed by director Jamieson Kerr, who has worked with the band on several clips including last year’s ‘Bush TV’ and ‘Wake Up’. It follows drummer Jonny Lani on his endeavour to train for a marathon, taking him through suburban streets, riverside fields and a pub while bandmates Ben Reed and Toby Cregan cheer him on.

The song itself builds on the musical breadth that Skegss explored on last year’s ‘Rehearsal’ album, shining with lively, serpentine vocal melodies, a cantering drum beat and colourful, yet not overpowering guitars.

In a press release, Reed said he wrote the song during a period of time where he felt as though it was “epic to try and ride out your ambitions and try [to] always look back when you kook it at life, and say, ‘I will try to be better, be a better friend, better partner, [and] get better at getting better.'”

“Life is a changing, strange constant,” he said. “The more the days go on, you get over things, so [the song is] about riding those feelings out when you get weirded out by the world.”

Take a look at the video for ‘Stranger Days’ below:

‘December’, meanwhile, is a sepia-toned pseudo-ballad about the power of nostalgia, described as “a heartfelt love letter to Christmas and the Australian summer”, and “an ode to being in one’s hometown for the holidays, and the nostalgia that comes with it”. With dusty strums and bright, warbly chords that wouldn’t feel out of place from King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, it too exemplifies Skegss’ recent sonic evolution.

According to Reed, the song’s thematic concept “just happened naturally”, as he found that “the chord progression just rang a bit in the theme of Christmas”.

“I must have been thinking about just how much fun it is over summer in my hometown,” he continued. “Having beers down at the local pub on Chrissy Eve and just seeing the crew you grew up with. It’s epic the years when everyone is in town for it, it’s not even Christmas Day, it’s just the whole summer period.

“I reckon so many times my New Year’s resolution is to get healthy and probably give the booze a spell, but I go one day, it gets hell hot and I end up with a beer in my hand before I know it. So yeah, all talk every time. Almost part of the tradition.”

Listen to ‘December’ below:

The new songs come in the midst of Skegss’ current national tour, with the group having recently played sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart. They have two dates left on the itinerary, playing Perth’s Astor Theatre next Friday (February 11), and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall the following evening.

After wrapping up the tour, they’ll play at Narrabeen RSL on Sunday March 20 as a part of the 2022 Great Southern Nights concert series. They’ll also appear at this year’s Play On The Plains festival in Deniliquin, sharing the stage with the likes of Amy Shark, Spacey Jane and Northeast Party House. In April, the band will tour North America before performing at this year’s Coachella.

Skegss released their second full-length effort, ‘Rehearsal’, last March via Loma Vista. Supported by singles like ‘Under The Thunder’, ‘Fantasising’ and ‘‘Valhalla’, it scored the band their first Number One album on the ARIA Charts. ‘Under the Thunder’ and ‘Fantasising’ both featured in triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2020, while ‘Valhalla’ recently came in at #55 in the Hottest 100 of 2021.

They followed the album up last November with ‘Bunny Man’. The track was dedicated to their tour manager, guitar tech, photographer, driver and friend David Herington – aka Bunny Man – and everyone else who works in their touring crew.