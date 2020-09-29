Skegss to release early recordings on vinyl for the first time

Byron Bay surf rockers Skegss have announced they’ll release their 2015 EP ’50 Push Ups for a Dollar’ on vinyl for the first time.

The release will include all five tracks from the original EP along with fan favourite debut single ‘L.S.D’, which predates the EP by a year. The trio will also be reissuing their EPs ‘Everyone Is Good at Something’ (2016) and ‘Holiday Food’ (2017) together as a split LP.

Both releases will be available via the band’s online store from 9AM AEST this Thursday (October 1). See the vinyl pressings below:

Advertisement

Skegss have dropped a string of standalone singles over the past year, most recently ‘Fantasising’ earlier this month. The summery cut was released alongside a Kai Neville-directed music video in which the band played a rural dive bar to a crowd that included alpacas, iguanas and snakes. That arrived after previous single ‘Under the Thunder’ in June.

Last year, the band released standalone single ‘Save It For The Weekend’, along with their popular cover of Pixies’ ‘Here Comes Your Man’ for triple j’s Like A Version. The band released debut album ‘My Own Mess’ back in 2018.

In July, Skegss played a short run of sold-out shows in Brunswick Heads dubbed the Under the Thunder Black Tie World Tour, which had a compulsory black-tie dress code for punters.